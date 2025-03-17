Houthi media report new US strikes in Yemen

Houthi media reported fresh U.S. air strikes on Monday targeting rebel-held Hodeida on Yemen's western coast.



"A strike by the American aggression targeted the region of Bajel in the Hodeida governorate," while others targeted a steel factory in the Al-Salif region in the same governorate, according to the Houthis' Saba press agency. The Al-Masirah also reported the strikes.



AFP



