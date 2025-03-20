Detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu appeared to address Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a social media post on Thursday, accusing him of corruption and calling on members of his ruling party and the judiciary to oppose injustice.



"You cannot and must not remain silent," Imamoglu wrote on X, referring to his detention. "These events have gone beyond our parties and political ideals. The process now concerns our nation, especially your families. The day has come to speak out."



Reuters