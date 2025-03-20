News
Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary
Middle East News
20-03-2025 | 15:27
Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary
Detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu appeared to address Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a social media post on Thursday, accusing him of corruption and calling on members of his ruling party and the judiciary to oppose injustice.
"You cannot and must not remain silent," Imamoglu wrote on X, referring to his detention. "These events have gone beyond our parties and political ideals. The process now concerns our nation, especially your families. The day has come to speak out."
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Ekrem Imamoglu
Erdogan
Next
Iran frees French man Olivier Grondeau detained since 2022: Macron
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
Previous
