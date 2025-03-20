Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary

Middle East News
20-03-2025 | 15:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan&#39;s party, judiciary
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Detained Istanbul mayor appeals to Erdogan's party, judiciary

Detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu appeared to address Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a social media post on Thursday, accusing him of corruption and calling on members of his ruling party and the judiciary to oppose injustice.

"You cannot and must not remain silent," Imamoglu wrote on X, referring to his detention. "These events have gone beyond our parties and political ideals. The process now concerns our nation, especially your families. The day has come to speak out."

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Ekrem Imamoglu

Erdogan

LBCI Next
Iran frees French man Olivier Grondeau detained since 2022: Macron
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:14

'You cannot remain silent,' detained Istanbul mayor tells judiciary

LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Turkey detains Istanbul mayor, Erdogan's main rival

LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Turkish lira hits historic low against dollar as Istanbul mayor detained

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:19

Israel says it intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen

LBCI
World News
14:44

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:35

Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-18

The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 10, wound dozens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More