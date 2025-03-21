Israeli Supreme Court freezes government decision to sack Intel Chief

On Friday, Israel's Supreme Court froze the decision of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to sack the domestic intelligence agency chief in order to review appeals filed against the dismissal.



"It is hereby ordered that a provisional measure be taken to stay the effect of the decision subject to the appeals until another decision is made," the court said in a document obtained by AFP. It added that the freeze will remain in place until the appeals are presented to the court before April 8.



AFP