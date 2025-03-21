Houthi media reports strikes on Yemen

Middle East News
21-03-2025 | 15:32
High views
Houthi media reports strikes on Yemen
Houthi media reports strikes on Yemen

Houthi media in Yemen reported strikes on the Iran-backed Houthis’ homeland of Saada Friday, blaming “American aggression.”

The Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV cited their correspondent in Saada, in Yemen’s north, for their latest claim of strikes since the United States on Saturday said it carried out air strikes that killed several Houthi leaders, after the Houthis said they would resume attacks on Israeli shipping.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthi

Yemen

Strikes

Khamenei says US threats against Iran 'will get them nowhere'
Tunisian President dismisses PM Kamel Madouri
