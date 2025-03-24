Netanyahu accuses Shin Bet chief of investigating minister without approval

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the head of the country's internal security agency, Shin Bet, of launching an investigation into far-right Minister Itamar Ben Gvir without his authorization.



In a statement issued by his office in response to a report by Israel's Channel 12, Netanyahu said, "The claim that the prime minister authorized Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to collect evidence against Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is nothing more than another blatant lie."



The statement came in response to reports that Shin Bet had been conducting a secret months-long investigation into the infiltration of far-right elements into the Israeli police force.



AFP