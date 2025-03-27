Syrian authorities launch security operation against Hezbollah cells in Damascus suburbs: SANA

27-03-2025 | 11:55
Syrian authorities launch security operation against Hezbollah cells in Damascus suburbs: SANA
Syrian authorities launch security operation against Hezbollah cells in Damascus suburbs: SANA

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the Ministry of Interior confirmed the launch of a security operation by the General Security Directorate.

The operation targeted cells affiliated with Lebanon's Hezbollah in the Sayyida Zainab area, where the group was reportedly planning to carry out operations.

Middle East News

Syria

Security Operation

Hezbollah

Damascus

