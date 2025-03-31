Fitch affirms Israel's ratings at 'A', negative outlook over ongoing involvement in Gaza

Credit ratings agency Fitch affirmed Israel's ratings at "A" and maintained its negative outlook on Monday, citing a high public debt/GDP ratio and still elevated risks from the ongoing conflict with Gaza.



It also said that it expects sporadic flare-ups and tensions with Iran to continue, even though the weakening of Iranian proxies across the Middle East has strengthened Israel's position.



Reuters