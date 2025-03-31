News
Fitch affirms Israel's ratings at 'A', negative outlook over ongoing involvement in Gaza
Middle East News
31-03-2025 | 13:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fitch affirms Israel's ratings at 'A', negative outlook over ongoing involvement in Gaza
Credit ratings agency Fitch affirmed Israel's ratings at "A" and maintained its negative outlook on Monday, citing a high public debt/GDP ratio and still elevated risks from the ongoing conflict with Gaza.
It also said that it expects sporadic flare-ups and tensions with Iran to continue, even though the weakening of Iranian proxies across the Middle East has strengthened Israel's position.
Reuters
Middle East News
Fitch
Credit
Ratings
Gaza
Iran
