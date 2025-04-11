News
Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions: Erdogan tells Sharaa
Middle East News
11-04-2025 | 14:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions: Erdogan tells Sharaa
President Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday that Turkey will continue its diplomatic efforts to lift international sanctions against Syria, Erdogan's office said.
During their meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Erdogan said efforts should be increased to revitalize trade and economic cooperation with Syria and that Turkey will continue to provide support to the country, the statement said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Syria
Sanctions
Erdogan
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Next
36 Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 'only women and children': UN
Tehran gives US talks a real chance, says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Previous
