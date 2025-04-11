Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions: Erdogan tells Sharaa

Middle East News
11-04-2025 | 14:49
High views
Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions: Erdogan tells Sharaa
Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions: Erdogan tells Sharaa

President Tayyip Erdogan told Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday that Turkey will continue its diplomatic efforts to lift international sanctions against Syria, Erdogan's office said.

During their meeting at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Erdogan said efforts should be increased to revitalize trade and economic cooperation with Syria and that Turkey will continue to provide support to the country, the statement said.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Syria

Sanctions

Erdogan

Ahmed al-Sharaa

36 Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 'only women and children': UN
Tehran gives US talks a real chance, says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson





