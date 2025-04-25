Trump set to offer Saudi Arabia arms deal worth over $100 billion: Sources to Reuters

Middle East News
25-04-2025 | 03:56
High views
Trump set to offer Saudi Arabia arms deal worth over $100 billion: Sources to Reuters

The United States is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion, six sources with direct knowledge of the issue told Reuters, saying the proposal was being lined up for announcement during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the kingdom in May.

The offered package comes after the administration of former President Joe Biden unsuccessfully tried to finalize a defense pact with Riyadh as part of a broad deal that envisioned Saudi Arabia normalizing ties with Israel.

The Biden proposal offered access to more advanced U.S. weaponry in return for halting Chinese arms purchases and restricting Beijing's investment in the country. Reuters could not establish whether the Trump administration's proposal included similar requirements.

The White House and Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Saudi Arabia

Arms

Deal

US

Iran to sign $4 billion deal with Russian companies to develop oil fields
LBCI Previous

