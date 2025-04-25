Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids

25-04-2025 | 09:33
Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids
Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids

A monitor of Syria's conflict said Friday that 11 civilians from the Alawite minority had been killed in security raids in the center of the country over the past 24 hours.

"At least 11 Alawite civilians, including university students, were killed in Homs province over the past 24 hours after raids conducted by the security forces" and associated groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

War Monitor

Alawite

Civilians

Raid

