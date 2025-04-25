News
Beirut 19
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan 21
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon 16
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids
Middle East News
25-04-2025 | 09:33
A monitor of Syria's conflict said Friday that 11 civilians from the Alawite minority had been killed in security raids in the center of the country over the past 24 hours.
"At least 11 Alawite civilians, including university students, were killed in Homs province over the past 24 hours after raids conducted by the security forces" and associated groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
War Monitor
Alawite
Civilians
Raid
