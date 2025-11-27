Khamenei says Trump administration 'not worthy' of cooperation with Iran

Middle East News
27-11-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Khamenei says Trump administration &#39;not worthy&#39; of cooperation with Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Khamenei says Trump administration 'not worthy' of cooperation with Iran

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Thursday that the Trump administration was "not worthy" of contact or cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

"Such a government (the United States) is not worthy of being approached or cooperated with by a government like the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said in a televised speech, rejecting rumours that Iran had sent messages to Washington as a "pure lie".

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Islamic Republic

United States

LBCI Next
Pope Leo flies to Turkey on closely watched first overseas trip
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-03

Iran's Supreme Leader says cooperation with US not possible while it backs Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-20

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-03

IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Trump urges return of Gaza hostage bodies, says 'job is not done'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

Army reviewing 'incident' after Israeli forces in West Bank filmed shooting two men who surrendered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, a year after ceasefire: Unresolved disputes raise the risk of renewed conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:16

Four European nations urge Israel to end West Bank 'settler violence'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-20

Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-30

Israel’s rising assaults — from Blida to Odaisseh: What comes next for Lebanon’s fragile calm?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
11:00

Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Tensions intensify: Israel prepares for potential new fighting stretching from Lebanon to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Gaza victory absent, Lebanese villages pay the price, PM Salam says

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More