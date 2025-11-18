Cyprus invites Lebanese President to attend EU council presidency inauguration

Lebanon News
18-11-2025 | 05:51
LBCI
LBCI
Cyprus invites Lebanese President to attend EU council presidency inauguration
Cyprus invites Lebanese President to attend EU council presidency inauguration

President Joseph Aoun received Cyprus’ Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Hadjitheodosiou, who delivered an official invitation from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to the Lebanese president and First Lady Nehmat Aoun to attend the opening ceremony marking Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 7, 2026, at the Cyprus Theatre in Nicosia.

In his invitation, Christodoulides said Cyprus’ assumption of the EU Council presidency on January 1, 2026, represents a significant national commitment and a rare strategic opportunity that occurs only once every 14 years. 

He emphasized that the role will allow Cyprus to strengthen broader international cooperation and to highlight the region's indispensable role as an EU partner.

