Macron asks outgoing French PM for 'stability' plan by Wednesday: Elysee

06-10-2025 | 12:29
Macron asks outgoing French PM for 'stability' plan by Wednesday: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday gave outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu two days to reach a plan for the country's "stability", the president's office said.

Macron tasked Lecornu with "conducting final negotiations by Wednesday evening to define a platform of action and stability for the country," the Elysee palace said, following the premier's shock resignation after less than a month in office.

AFP

World News

outgoing

French

'stability'

Wednesday:

Elysee

