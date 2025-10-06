News
Macron asks outgoing French PM for 'stability' plan by Wednesday: Elysee
World News
06-10-2025 | 12:29
Macron asks outgoing French PM for 'stability' plan by Wednesday: Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday gave outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu two days to reach a plan for the country's "stability", the president's office said.
Macron tasked Lecornu with "conducting final negotiations by Wednesday evening to define a platform of action and stability for the country," the Elysee palace said, following the premier's shock resignation after less than a month in office.
AFP
