Army reviewing 'incident' after Israeli forces in West Bank filmed shooting two men who surrendered

The Israeli army and police said Thursday they were reviewing an incident in Jenin in the occupied West Bank in which two Palestinians were filmed being shot after surrendering to Israeli forces.



According to an army and police joint statement, the two were wanted for "terror activities" and were forced to leave a building after an hour-long "surrender procedure." The Palestinian Authority announced the deaths of two men, aged 26 and 37.



"Following their exit, fire was directed toward the suspects. The incident is under review," the statement said. Footage broadcast on Israeli television stations showed Israeli forces shooting the two men after they raised their hands in surrender. AFP filmed part of the incident.



AFP



