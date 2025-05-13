US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China

13-05-2025 | 14:23
US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China
US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed sanctions on more than 20 companies in a network that it said has long sent Iranian oil to China, days after negotiators from Iran and the United States concluded a fourth round of nuclear talks.

The network facilitated the shipment of oil worth billions of dollars to China on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff and its front company, Sepehr Energy, Treasury said.

The department sanctioned companies including CCIC Singapore PTE, which it said helped Sepehr by concealing the oil's Iranian origins and carried out pre-delivery inspections required before oil was transferred to China. It also sanctioned Huangdao Inspection and Certification Co Ltd for having assisted Sepehr.

Treasury also sanctioned Qingdao Linkrich International Shipping Agency Co Ltd which it said has assisted Sepehr Energy-chartered vessels with their arrival and discharge at Qingdao Port as its designated port agent.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Sanctions

Iran

Oil

China

