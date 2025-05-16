Israel's army confirms striking rebel-held Yemen ports

Israel's military confirmed striking the rebel-held Yemeni ports of Hodeida and Salif Friday, saying it "dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites" belonging to the Houthi rebels.



"These ports are used to transfer weapons and are a further example of the Houthi regime's systematic and cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure in order to advance terrorist activities," a military statement said.



"The strikes were conducted after numerous advanced warnings issued by the military to the population in the area."



AFP