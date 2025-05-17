News
Iran's Khamanei says US 'must and will leave' region
Middle East News
17-05-2025 | 06:18
Iran's Khamanei says US 'must and will leave' region
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that the United States "must and will leave" the region, following a visit to Gulf Arab states by President Donald Trump.
"With the determination of the region's nations, America must and will leave this region," Khamenei said in a televised address, criticizing what he called a failed U.S. model aimed at keeping Gulf states dependent on U.S. support.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Khamanei
US
Regio
Next
Erdogan sees end in sight for US sanctions on Turkish defense sector
Three Iranians charged with suspected espionage: UK police
Previous
