Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-05-2025 | 09:12
Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha
A senior Hamas official said a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel aimed at ending the war in Gaza started in Doha "without any preconditions" on Saturday.
"This round of negotiations began without any preconditions from either side, and the negotiations are open to discussing all issues," Taher al-Nunu said. "Hamas will present its viewpoint on all issues, especially ending the war, withdrawal and prisoner exchange."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Doha
Israel
Negotiations
Hamas urges US to press Israel to lift Gaza blockade after hostage release
Previous
