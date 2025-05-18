Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport

Middle East News
18-05-2025 | 04:05
Yemen&#39;s Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport
Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Sunday they fired two missiles at Israel's main airport, after the Israeli military said it had intercepted one launched from the Arabian Peninsula country.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said his Iran-backed group targeted Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv with "two ballistic missiles," vowing to continue strikes until the "siege is lifted" on Gaza, where Israel has been fighting a 19-month war against Hamas.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Missile

Israel

Airport

