Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Sunday they fired two missiles at Israel's main airport, after the Israeli military said it had intercepted one launched from the Arabian Peninsula country.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said his Iran-backed group targeted Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv with "two ballistic missiles," vowing to continue strikes until the "siege is lifted" on Gaza, where Israel has been fighting a 19-month war against Hamas.AFP