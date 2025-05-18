News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria announces national commission for transitional justice
Middle East News
18-05-2025 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria announces national commission for transitional justice
Syria's presidency on Saturday announced the establishment of a national commission for transitional justice in the country torn by around 14 years of war, five months after the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad.
A decree signed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of the body to "uncover the truth about the grave violations caused by the former regime," hold those responsible to account "in coordination with the relevant authorities, remedy the harm to victims, and firmly establish the principles of non-recurrence and national reconciliation."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Justice
Bashar al-Assad
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-02
Syria announces committee to draft 'transitional' constitutional declaration
Middle East News
2025-03-02
Syria announces committee to draft 'transitional' constitutional declaration
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
President Aoun submits financial disclosure statement to head of National Anti-Corruption Commission
0
Middle East News
2025-03-09
Syria leader issues plea for national unity, peace
Middle East News
2025-03-09
Syria leader issues plea for national unity, peace
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:05
Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport
Middle East News
04:05
Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport
0
Middle East News
14:01
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
Middle East News
14:01
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
Middle East News
10:20
Arab leaders urge more pressure to 'stop the bloodshed' in Gaza
Middle East News
10:20
Arab leaders urge more pressure to 'stop the bloodshed' in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
Aoun, Gemayel discuss elections as Spain invites president to UN Development Conference
0
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-14
Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-14
Fear of regional war grows: Israel finalizes plans to target Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
4
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
6
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
8
Lebanon News
03:03
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Lebanon News
03:03
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More