Syria announces national commission for transitional justice

Syria's presidency on Saturday announced the establishment of a national commission for transitional justice in the country torn by around 14 years of war, five months after the fall of ruler Bashar al-Assad.



A decree signed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of the body to "uncover the truth about the grave violations caused by the former regime," hold those responsible to account "in coordination with the relevant authorities, remedy the harm to victims, and firmly establish the principles of non-recurrence and national reconciliation."



AFP