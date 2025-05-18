News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wled Al Balad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
23
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran will keep enriching uranium 'with or without a deal:' Minister
Middle East News
18-05-2025 | 14:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran will keep enriching uranium 'with or without a deal:' Minister
Iran will keep enriching uranium "with or without a deal" with world powers, the country's foreign minister said Sunday, amid negotiations over its nuclear programme.
"If the U.S. is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome. Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on his X account.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Uranium
Nuclear
United States
Abbas Araghchi
Next
Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'
Middle East News
2025-05-16
Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'
0
Middle East News
2025-04-08
Iran FM says 'a deal can be reached' if US shows goodwill
Middle East News
2025-04-08
Iran FM says 'a deal can be reached' if US shows goodwill
0
World News
2025-03-30
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal
World News
2025-03-30
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran does not make nuclear deal
0
World News
2025-04-17
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
World News
2025-04-17
Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
13:49
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
Middle East News
13:49
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:55
Israel's army issues evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:55
Israel's army issues evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of attack
0
Middle East News
10:57
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
Middle East News
10:57
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Opposition MPs meet at Kataeb headquarters in Saifi
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Opposition MPs meet at Kataeb headquarters in Saifi
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-13
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
2025-05-13
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
0
Lebanon News
03:03
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Lebanon News
03:03
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:39
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
Lebanon News
13:39
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon's Presidency rejects ‘misleading’ Israeli portrayal of President Aoun’s Vatican encounter with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif — statement
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon's Presidency rejects ‘misleading’ Israeli portrayal of President Aoun’s Vatican encounter with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif — statement
3
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace
Lebanon News
08:31
Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace
5
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
6
Lebanon News
10:24
‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls
Lebanon News
10:24
‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls
7
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
8
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More