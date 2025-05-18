Iran will keep enriching uranium 'with or without a deal:' Minister

Iran will keep enriching uranium "with or without a deal" with world powers, the country's foreign minister said Sunday, amid negotiations over its nuclear programme.



"If the U.S. is interested in ensuring that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, a deal is within reach, and we are ready for a serious conversation to achieve a solution that will forever ensure that outcome. Enrichment in Iran, however, will continue with or without a deal," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on his X account.



AFP