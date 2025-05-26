Israel's army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted

26-05-2025 | 03:14
Israel&#39;s army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted
Israel's army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted

The Israeli army said it detected three projectiles launched from Gaza on Monday, one of which it intercepted, as the country prepared for a nationalist "Jerusalem Day" march.

"A short while ago, three projectiles were identified from the southern Gaza Strip toward the communities near the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement. 

"Two projectiles fell in the Gaza Strip and one additional projectile was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Projectiles

Gaza

