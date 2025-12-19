News
Hamas official says Miami talks must end Israel's Gaza truce 'violations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-12-2025 | 05:05
A top Hamas official said that talks in Miami on Friday to advance the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire must aim to end Israeli truce "violations" in the Palestinian territory.
"Our people expect these talks to result in an agreement to put an end to ongoing Israeli lawlessness, halt all violations and compel the occupation to abide by the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement," Hamas political bureau member, Bassem Naim, told AFP.
The United States is hosting the discussions, with President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, expected to meet senior officials from mediator countries Qatar, Egypt and Turkey in Florida to push for the second stage of the ceasefire deal.
AFP
