News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Imported fruits make a comeback in Syria amid economic strain
Middle East News
29-05-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Imported fruits make a comeback in Syria amid economic strain
After decades of poverty and isolation under the Assad dynasty, imported fruits like pineapples, kiwis, and mangoes are available again in Syria's bustling markets.
Fruits that were once designated luxury items, meaning they were accessible only to Syria's wealthiest, are now as common as potatoes or onions, cooking staples for many of the country's population.
"We used to smuggle them in," said 46-year-old fruit vendor Marwan Abu Hayla with a big smile as he displayed his produce at Damascus' Shaalan market.
Grocers used to face fines and even imprisonment for importing exotic fruits.
But now "we do not hide pineapples anymore -- we can put them on display," Abu Hayla told AFP, adding: "The era of pineapple-phobia is over."
One kilogram of pineapple used to cost around 300,000 Syrian pounds (around $23) before an Islamist-led offensive ousted leader Bashar al-Assad in December after nearly 14 years of civil war.
That has now plummeted to a much sweeter price of around 40,000 pounds, about $4.
"We used to smuggle (the fruit) with the help of taxi drivers -- just like petrol and diesel," Abu Hayla said of other commodities that Syrians used to bring in illicitly from neighboring Lebanon when supplies were scarce under Assad.
Now "pineapples are like potatoes and onions," he added, as potential customers eyed the ripe fruit.
Buyers and sellers linked the fruits' newfound presence to developments, including the free availability of the U.S. dollar since Assad's ousting. Trading in the currency was previously punishable by law.
Other signs of change include new cars on the streets and more abundant fuel supplies.
The late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad imposed heavy state control over the economic system, which isolated the country from global trade.
His son and successor, Bashar, kept up the system to maintain the clan's iron-fisted rule until he was overthrown in December.
Fruit seller Ahmed al-Hareth, 45, said tropical fruits -- even bananas -- used to cost the equivalent of a public employee's monthly salary.
Customs authorities and security forces would raid stores, further fuelling a limited black-market fruit trade.
Medical student Nour Abed al-Jabbar, 24, said she "used to see tropical fruit on screens more often than in markets."
However, many people still struggle to buy the fruit in a country whose economy has been ravaged by years of conflict and sanctions and where 90 percent of the people live in poverty.
Housewife Ilham Amin, 50, said she had noticed grocery stores becoming more colorful, which "tempts customers to buy."
But she steers her children away from the tantalizing new fruit as she cannot afford it.
"Living conditions are tough, and pineapple is a luxury for a family like ours," she said.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Imports
Fruits
Bashar al-Assad
Damascus
Next
Gaza civil defense says 44 killed in recent Israel strikes
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-01
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-01
A new era in UAE-Lebanon relations: Diplomatic reset and economic cooperation ahead
0
World News
2025-04-10
Trump says he would love to make a trade deal with China
World News
2025-04-10
Trump says he would love to make a trade deal with China
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:48
Thousands loot UN warehouse in central Gaza amid a hunger crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:48
Thousands loot UN warehouse in central Gaza amid a hunger crisis
0
World News
2025-04-03
Trump's 25% tariffs on imported autos take effect
World News
2025-04-03
Trump's 25% tariffs on imported autos take effect
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:34
Erdogan says Kurdish SDF 'stalling' despite integration deal with Damascus
Middle East News
06:34
Erdogan says Kurdish SDF 'stalling' despite integration deal with Damascus
0
Middle East News
06:15
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
Middle East News
06:15
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Gaza civil defense says 44 killed in recent Israel strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Gaza civil defense says 44 killed in recent Israel strikes
0
Middle East News
02:49
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
Middle East News
02:49
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
2025-05-28
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
0
Middle East News
06:15
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
Middle East News
06:15
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-29
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election results for Marjayoun and Bint Jbeil
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
2
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
6
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
12:20
Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund
Lebanon Economy
12:20
Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More