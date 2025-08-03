Syria's defense ministry and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces traded blame over an attack in the northern city of Manbij on Saturday. The incident has cast a shadow over a landmark integration deal they signed in March, aimed at cooperating on security arrangements in areas where both forces operate.



The defense ministry, according to the state news agency SANA, accused the SDF of launching a rocket barrage on one of the army's outposts in the city's countryside. As a result, four troops and three civilians were injured. The ministry described the attack as irresponsible and without justification.



Reuters