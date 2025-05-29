News
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
Middle East News
29-05-2025 | 06:15
US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve
The U.S. envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, raised the American flag over the ambassador's residence in Damascus on Thursday for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012, a year after conflict broke out.
After months of relatively little engagement with Syria's new administration, the U.S. has rapidly built ties in recent weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh in mid-May and his administration eased U.S. sanctions on the country.
Reuters
Middle East News
United States
Middle East
Syria
Envoy
Next
Erdogan says Kurdish SDF 'stalling' despite integration deal with Damascus
Gaza civil defense says 44 killed in recent Israel strikes
Previous
