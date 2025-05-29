US envoy for Syria raises flag over Damascus residence as ties improve

The U.S. envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, raised the American flag over the ambassador's residence in Damascus on Thursday for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012, a year after conflict broke out.



After months of relatively little engagement with Syria's new administration, the U.S. has rapidly built ties in recent weeks. U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh in mid-May and his administration eased U.S. sanctions on the country.



Reuters