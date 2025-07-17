Kurdish official urges Damascus to 'review' minorities approach

A Kurdish official on Thursday urged Syria's new authorities to rethink their approach with the country's minorities following deadly clashes with Druze fighters in the country's south."The transitional government must undertake a comprehensive and urgent review of its approach to dealing with Syria's internal affairs, and begin a serious and responsible national dialogue with all components, while respecting the privacy and cultural and religious identity of each," Bedran Ciya Kurd, a senior official in the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria, said on X.AFP