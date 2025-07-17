Kurdish official urges Damascus to 'review' minorities approach

17-07-2025 | 08:00
Kurdish official urges Damascus to &#39;review&#39; minorities approach
Kurdish official urges Damascus to 'review' minorities approach

A Kurdish official on Thursday urged Syria's new authorities to rethink their approach with the country's minorities following deadly clashes with Druze fighters in the country's south.

"The transitional government must undertake a comprehensive and urgent review of its approach to dealing with Syria's internal affairs, and begin a serious and responsible national dialogue with all components, while respecting the privacy and cultural and religious identity of each," Bedran Ciya Kurd, a senior official in the Kurdish-led administration in northeast Syria, said on X.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Damascus

Syria

Druze

Western diplomats were within metres of Israel strikes in Damascus: Reuters
Russia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria
