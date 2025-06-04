Norway lawmakers to oppose blocking wealth fund investment in firms in Israeli-occupied areas

Middle East News
04-06-2025 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Norway lawmakers to oppose blocking wealth fund investment in firms in Israeli-occupied areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Norway lawmakers to oppose blocking wealth fund investment in firms in Israeli-occupied areas

Lawmakers were on Wednesday debating whether Norway's $1.9 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, should divest from all companies with activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

A formal vote was expected around 3 p.m. Parliament was expected to reject a wholesale boycott.

The minority Labour government has for months been resisting pressure from pro-Palestinian campaigners to instruct the fund to divest from all firms with ties to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

"We have an established ethical regime for the fund," Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg told the chamber in a debate on several aspects of the way the fund is run.

"We divest from the companies that contribute to Israel's breach of international law, but we do not divest from all companies that are present on the ground," he added.

Lawmaker Ingrid Fiskaa from the small Socialist Left opposition party told the chamber: "Without Norwegian oil fund money, it would be more difficult for Israeli authorities to demolish the homes of Palestinian families."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Norway

Israel

Gaza

War

Company

LBCI Next
Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June
Turkey backs Syria's military and has no immediate withdrawal plans, defense minister says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-08

Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-14

Qatar and Egypt agree to work towards package of $7.5 billion in direct Qatari investment

LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-18

Israel's army issues evacuation order for several areas in Gaza ahead of attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Syria monitor says five Alawites found dead after detention

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Turkish airline AJET to begin flights to Damascus in mid-June

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Turkey backs Syria's military and has no immediate withdrawal plans, defense minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
03:23

Iran's Khamenei says US 'cannot have a say' on uranium enrichment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Iranian FM expresses support for Lebanon during visit to Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-02

Israel says missile fired from Yemen, before blast heard

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More