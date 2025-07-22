Saudi Ministry of Investment to organize Saudi-Syrian investment forum in Damascus

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment announced on Tuesday that the Kingdom will organize a Saudi-Syrian investment forum in Damascus aimed at exploring avenues for cooperation and signing agreements that promote sustainable development.



The statement did not specify a date for the forum.



“In a step that reflects the leadership’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Syria, the Ministry of Investment is organizing the 2025 Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum in Damascus, with broad participation from both the public and private sectors,” the statement read.



It added that the forum “aims to explore opportunities for cooperation and sign agreements that promote sustainable development and serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.”



