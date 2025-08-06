Ghana defense, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash: Presidency

06-08-2025 | 11:03
Ghana defense, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash: Presidency
Ghana defense, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash: Presidency

Ghana's defense and environment ministers were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday, the Ghanaian presidency said, hours after the armed forces reported a chopper carrying three crew and five passengers dropped off the radar.

Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among those killed in the crash, said Julius Debrah, chief of staff to President John Mahama.

AFP

