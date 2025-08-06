Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli 'traps,' rejects US proposal as Israeli

Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warned against allowing Israel to drag Lebanon into what he called "traps that would threaten civil peace," stressing the importance of preserving national unity and internal stability.



Following a meeting with MP Faisal Karami, Ammar said the Hezbollah delegation discussed several internal issues and reaffirmed the need to safeguard domestic peace amid ongoing tensions.



"The group's leadership is currently evaluating the events of yesterday, and future decisions will be made accordingly," Ammar said. "Hezbollah remains the most committed party to preserving civil peace."



Ammar criticized the recent proposal presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, saying it should not be considered an American paper. "It is an Israeli paper, both in its origin and content," he argued, urging Lebanese leaders to be cautious of Israeli intentions.



He further stressed that despite Lebanon and Hezbollah's adherence to previous agreements, "it is Israel that continues to violate them."



Ammar concluded by highlighting what he described as a strong understanding between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah when it comes to protecting Lebanon's interests.