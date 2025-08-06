Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli 'traps,' rejects US proposal as Israeli

Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 04:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli &#39;traps,&#39; rejects US proposal as Israeli
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warns against Israeli 'traps,' rejects US proposal as Israeli

Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar warned against allowing Israel to drag Lebanon into what he called "traps that would threaten civil peace," stressing the importance of preserving national unity and internal stability.

Following a meeting with MP Faisal Karami, Ammar said the Hezbollah delegation discussed several internal issues and reaffirmed the need to safeguard domestic peace amid ongoing tensions.

"The group's leadership is currently evaluating the events of yesterday, and future decisions will be made accordingly," Ammar said. "Hezbollah remains the most committed party to preserving civil peace."

Ammar criticized the recent proposal presented by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, saying it should not be considered an American paper. "It is an Israeli paper, both in its origin and content," he argued, urging Lebanese leaders to be cautious of Israeli intentions.

He further stressed that despite Lebanon and Hezbollah's adherence to previous agreements, "it is Israel that continues to violate them."

Ammar concluded by highlighting what he described as a strong understanding between the Lebanese army and Hezbollah when it comes to protecting Lebanon's interests.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

MP

Ali Ammar

Israel

Traps

US

Proposal

LBCI Next
Beirut Airport sees sharp rise in passenger traffic in July 2025
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-20

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-03

Israeli army claims striking suspect in Lebanon involved in 'Iranian-backed plots against Israel'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-17

Israeli defense minister warns Khamenei of 'Saddam-like' fate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04

Future of Hezbollah's arsenal: US envoy's visit nears as Lebanon finalizes response to US proposal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for flights between August 8 and 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Beirut Airport sees sharp rise in passenger traffic in July 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-24

Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-05

LBCI sources: Saudi envoy departs Lebanon after pushing for arms control and reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More