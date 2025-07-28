Yemen's Houthis release footage of missing crew from sunken Eternity C ship

Middle East News
28-07-2025 | 13:26
High views
Yemen's Houthis release footage of missing crew from sunken Eternity C ship

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis released video footage on Monday of missing crew members from the Eternity C cargo ship, which the rebels sank earlier this month, claiming in an accompanying statement to have "rescued" 11 mariners.

"Eleven crew members were rescued at sea, including two injured who were provided with medical care. One body, found aboard the ship before it sank, was transported to the hospital morgue," the statement said.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Footage

Crew

C ship

