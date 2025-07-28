Trump says Iran sending “bad signals”

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran is sending "bad signals," warning that any attempt by Tehran to restart its nuclear program would be immediately crushed.



Standing alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump said, "They’ve sent very bad and very disturbing signals. They shouldn't have done that... We destroyed their nuclear capabilities. They may try to resume the program, and if they do, we’ll eliminate it faster than you can imagine."



Reuters