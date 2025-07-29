Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 3,000, while diesel declined by LBP 5,000. The price of gas rose by LBP 31,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,456,000

-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,496,000

-Diesel: LBP 1,421,000

-Gas canister: LBP 1,073,000