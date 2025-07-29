Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
29-07-2025 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 3,000, while diesel declined by LBP 5,000. The price of gas rose by LBP 31,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,456,000 
-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,496,000 
-Diesel: LBP 1,421,000 
-Gas canister: LBP 1,073,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Gasoline

Diesel

Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly increase
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-11

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-25

Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly increase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-22

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-25

Fuel prices in Lebanon slightly increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-24

Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-24

Socio-economic impact: Lebanon's post-war collapse

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-07-22

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:42

Pope warns against undermining human 'dignity' in AI, social media era

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

President Aoun, PM Salam hold talks on Parliament session, Algeria visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Lebanese Army Intelligence arrests five suspects for forming terrorist cell

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

MP Ibrahim Kanaan announces finance committee's approval of Banking Reform Law ahead of General Assembly vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ziad Rahbani’s final farewell draws a nation in tribute

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:15

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

PM Salam awards Ziad Rahbani National Order of the Cedar posthumously

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Israeli airstrike on motorcycle in Bint Jbeil kills one, injures four: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More