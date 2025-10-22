Vance says Gaza deal to help build more alliances for Israel in the Middle East

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the Gaza ceasefire brokered by Washington could pave the way for broader alliances for Israel in the Middle East.



"I think this Gaza deal is a critical piece of unlocking the Abraham Accords," Vance said at a press conference in Jerusalem, referring to the series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries in 2020.



"But what it could allow is an alliance structure in the Middle East that perseveres, that endures, and that allows the good people in this region, the world, to step up and take ownership of their own backyard."



AFP



