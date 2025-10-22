US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-10-2025 | 05:31
US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday cautioned there were challenges ahead, both in terms of disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement.

"We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel," Vance said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

JD Vance

Hamas

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

