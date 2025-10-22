Syria govt forces say surrounding French jihadist camp in northwest

Middle East News
22-10-2025 | 05:49
High views
Syria govt forces say surrounding French jihadist camp in northwest
Syria govt forces say surrounding French jihadist camp in northwest

Syrian government forces said they had surrounded on Wednesday a camp in the northwest of the country housing foreign fighters led by prominent French jihadist Oumar Diaby, who is also known as Omar Omsen.

The operation came after the jihadist allegedly kidnapped a girl and refused to hand himself over to the authorities.

General Ghassan Bakir, a top security commander in the northwestern province of Idlib, in a statement said government forces had completely surrounded the camp near the Turkish border, where the jihadist is holed up.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

French

Jihadists

Idlib

