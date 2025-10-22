Egypt plans new trade policy to address import costs and regional deals

22-10-2025
Egypt plans new trade policy to address import costs and regional deals
Egypt plans new trade policy to address import costs and regional deals

Egypt is formulating a new trade policy in preparation for upcoming regional agreements, Planning Minister Rania Al-Mashat said on Wednesday during a panel at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Mashat said the cost and pricing of imports from various regions will also be addressed in the new policy framework.

Egypt is one of the world's largest wheat importers.

Reuters

