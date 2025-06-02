Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to 'push' Russia to full ceasefire

World News
02-06-2025 | 14:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to &#39;push&#39; Russia to full ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to 'push' Russia to full ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to approve more sanctions to "push" Russia into a full ceasefire, after Moscow once again declined a 30-day halt to hostilities.

"We really expect Trump to take strong steps," he said at a briefing with journalists after a second round of talks with Russia in Istanbul, calling for Washington to "push the Russians to the ceasefire with strong sanctions."

Zelensky also told reporters that Russia was only aiming for a "short pause" with its proposal for a two- or three-day partial ceasefire, calling it "a game of rhetoric."


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Ukraine

US

Trump

Sanctions

Russia

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israel says anti-Semitic attack in US 'fuelled' by media
Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

Zelensky says Russia 'trying to buy time' to 'continue war'

LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs

LBCI
World News
2025-04-20

Ukraine's Zelensky says Russian army 'trying to create impression' of Easter ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2025-05-15

Zelensky describes Russia's delegation to peace talks as 'decorative'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:40

Trump 'open' to meeting Putin, Zelensky in Turkey: White House

LBCI
World News
13:07

Trump says attack on Israeli hostage protest 'will not be tolerated'

LBCI
World News
12:40

Poland's new president poses challenge for EU, Ukraine ties

LBCI
World News
11:31

Russia offered Ukraine partial '2-3 day' ceasefire: Top negotiator

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-10

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

Lebanon's Army Commander meets US Generals to discuss ceasefire and southern developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Ortagus' departure sparks a flashback to the 90s: Will Lebanon's file be handed to Syria again?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah MP slams new fuel pricing policy, says government burdening citizens instead of easing crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

PM Salam: No deviation from ministerial policy statement, doors open to Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

IMF reviews Lebanon's economic plan: Finance Minister vows no more off-budget spending

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

On the 20th anniversary of Samir Kassir’s assassination, PM Salam honors his legacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:54

Lebanon and IMF continue negotiations at Finance Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:54

Iran 'poised' to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat tells Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More