Zelensky urges Trump to approve sanctions to 'push' Russia to full ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to approve more sanctions to "push" Russia into a full ceasefire, after Moscow once again declined a 30-day halt to hostilities.



"We really expect Trump to take strong steps," he said at a briefing with journalists after a second round of talks with Russia in Istanbul, calling for Washington to "push the Russians to the ceasefire with strong sanctions."



Zelensky also told reporters that Russia was only aiming for a "short pause" with its proposal for a two- or three-day partial ceasefire, calling it "a game of rhetoric."





AFP