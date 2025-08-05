More countries must stand up to Israel and recognize a Palestinian state to stop "the genocidal activities," South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told AFP in an interview.



Pretoria has been leading calls against Israel's action in Gaza, bringing a case before the International Court of Justice in December 2023, arguing that its war in the territory amounted to genocide.



As some of Israel's allies "are now also saying, no, this can't continue, it means that it is bringing us closer and closer to the Israel regime to stop the genocidal activities," Lamola said.





AFP