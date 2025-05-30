News
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Backs Aoun’s approach to Hezbollah arms, slams party's moral judgments
Lebanon News
30-05-2025 | 04:45
0
min
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Backs Aoun’s approach to Hezbollah arms, slams party's moral judgments
Progressive Socialist Party Secretary General Zafer Nasser voiced support for President Joseph Aoun’s handling of the Hezbollah weapons issue, describing it as the most effective and reasonable approach compared to others.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser said Hezbollah has no right to decide who is patriotic and who isn’t, stressing that the party cannot grant “certificates of nationalism” or accuse others of treason.
Commenting on the municipal and local elections, Nasser explained that from the moment elections were announced, the party leadership decided to give local communities the freedom to make their own choices.
“We didn’t run formal partisan lists in the traditional sense — it wasn’t about the party fielding a list against another,” he said.
Lebanon News
Zafer Nasser
Progressive Socialist Party Secretary
Joseph Aoun
Hezbollah
Arms
Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
Previous
