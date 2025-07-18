Israel says sending humanitarian aid to Druze in Syria

Israel announced on Friday that it is sending humanitarian aid to Sweida following days of deadly sectarian clashes in the Syrian province, heartland of the Druze minority.



"Against the backdrop of recent attacks targeting the Druze community in Sweida and the severe humanitarian situation in the area, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has ordered the urgent transfer of humanitarian aid to the Druze population in the region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



The aid package will amount to 2 million shekels (nearly $600,000) and will include food parcels and medical supplies, the ministry added.



AFP