Pope Leo appeals for Israel to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza

21-05-2025 | 06:56
Pope Leo appeals for Israel to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza
Pope Leo appeals for Israel to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday appealed for Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, calling the situation in the Palestinian enclave "yet more worrying and saddening."

"I renew my fervent appeal to allow for the entry of fair humanitarian help and to bring to an end the hostilities, the devastating price of which is paid by children, the elderly and the sick," the new pope said during his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Pope Leo

Israel

Humanitarian

Aid

Gaza

