Pope Leo appeals for Israel to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-05-2025 | 06:56
Pope Leo appeals for Israel to allow humanitarian aid in Gaza
Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday appealed for Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, calling the situation in the Palestinian enclave "yet more worrying and saddening."
"I renew my fervent appeal to allow for the entry of fair humanitarian help and to bring to an end the hostilities, the devastating price of which is paid by children, the elderly and the sick," the new pope said during his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Pope Leo
Israel
Humanitarian
Aid
Gaza
