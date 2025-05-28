Palestinians in Gaza 'deserve more than survival,' says UN envoy

Palestinians living in Gaza "deserve more than survival," the United Nations envoy for the Middle East told the Security Council on Wednesday, as Israel's war there enters its 600th day.



"Since the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, the already horrific existence of civilians has only sunk further into the abyss. This is manmade ... Death is their companion. It's not life, it's not hope. The people of Gaza deserve more than survival. They deserve a future," Sigrid Kaag said.



AFP

