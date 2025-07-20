European powers plan fresh nuclear talks with Iran this week: AFP

Germany, France, and Britain are planning to hold fresh talks with Iran on its nuclear program in the coming days, a German diplomatic source told AFP on Sunday."The E3 are in contact with Iran to schedule further talks for the coming week," the source said, following warnings from the European powers that international sanctions against Iran—which were eased under the 2015 nuclear deal but could be swiftly reimposed if Iran breaches its commitments, could be reactivated if Tehran does not resume negotiations.AFP