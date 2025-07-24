News
Greece to send salvage ship to Red Sea after latest Houthi attacks
Middle East News
24-07-2025 | 07:51
Greece to send salvage ship to Red Sea after latest Houthi attacks
Greece will deploy a salvage vessel in the Red Sea to assist in maritime accidents and protect seafarers and global shipping, the shipping minister said on Thursday, following attacks on two Greek vessels by Yemen's Houthi militants this month.
Two Liberia-flagged, Greek-operated cargo ships, Magic Seas and Eternity C, sank off Yemen after repeated attacks by the Iran-aligned militant group.
Reuters
Greece
Ship
Red Sea
Houthi
Attacks
