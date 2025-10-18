Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar

18-10-2025 | 02:48
Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar
Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar

Afghanistan's Taliban government confirmed Saturday that it would hold talks in Qatar with Pakistan, a day after a ceasefire meant to restore calm to their border was broken.

"A high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate, led by Defence Minister Mohammed Yaqub, left for Doha today," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X.

