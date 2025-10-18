News
Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar
World News
18-10-2025 | 02:48
0
min
Afghan Taliban govt confirms talks with Pakistan in Qatar
Afghanistan's Taliban government confirmed Saturday that it would hold talks in Qatar with Pakistan, a day after a ceasefire meant to restore calm to their border was broken.
"A high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate, led by Defence Minister Mohammed Yaqub, left for Doha today," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X.
AFP
World News
Taliban
confirms
talks
Pakistan
Qatar
World News
2025-10-12
World News
2025-10-12
0
World News
2025-10-16
World News
2025-10-16
0
World News
01:37
World News
01:37
0
World News
2025-10-15
World News
2025-10-15
World News
08:24
World News
08:24
0
World News
07:16
World News
07:16
0
World News
01:37
World News
01:37
0
World News
00:41
World News
00:41
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanon News
04:35
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Lebanon News
09:06
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
2
Lebanon News
09:06
Lebanon News
09:06
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
5
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanon News
04:35
6
World News
01:37
World News
01:37
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
8
World News
00:41
World News
00:41
