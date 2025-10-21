Israeli PM Netanyahu to appoint new national security adviser

Middle East News
21-10-2025 | 12:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli PM Netanyahu to appoint new national security adviser
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli PM Netanyahu to appoint new national security adviser

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to appoint a new national security adviser, replacing Tzachi Hanegbi, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

PM

Netanyahu

National

Security

Adviser

LBCI Next
Qatar's emir condemns 'continued violation' of Gaza ceasefire
Israeli military says Red Cross on its way to receive Gaza hostage body
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:55

UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:55

UK deploys small number of military officers to Israel following US request

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

US will not send troops into Gaza: Vance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10

Washington has not set a deadline for Hamas' disarmament: Vance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15

Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-17

UN faces roadblocks in delivering aid to famine-hit areas of north Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Tourists turned hostages: Lebanese Army rescues two Iraqis after cross-border kidnapping

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More