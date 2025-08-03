Armed groups attack security force personnel in Syria's Sweida, killing one: State TV

Middle East News
03-08-2025 | 06:49
High views
0min
Armed groups attack security force personnel in Syria's Sweida, killing one: State TV

Armed groups attacked personnel from Syria's internal security forces in Sweida, killing one member and wounding others, and fired shells at several villages in the violence-hit southern province, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.

The report cited a security source as saying the armed groups had violated the ceasefire agreed in the predominantly Druze region, where factional bloodshed killed hundreds of people last month.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Armed

Groups

Attack

Security

Force

Personnel

Syria

Sweida

Killing

Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria
Israel's Ben-Gvir says he prayed at Al-Aqsa mosque compound
