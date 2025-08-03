News
Armed groups attack security force personnel in Syria's Sweida, killing one: State TV
Middle East News
03-08-2025 | 06:49
Armed groups attack security force personnel in Syria's Sweida, killing one: State TV
Armed groups attacked personnel from Syria's internal security forces in Sweida, killing one member and wounding others, and fired shells at several villages in the violence-hit southern province, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Sunday.
The report cited a security source as saying the armed groups had violated the ceasefire agreed in the predominantly Druze region, where factional bloodshed killed hundreds of people last month.
Reuters
