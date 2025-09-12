Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army

News Bulletin Reports
12-09-2025 | 12:52
High views
Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army
2min
Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

With the U.S. Congress approving $14.2 million in support for the Lebanese Army, questions resurface about what the military truly needs and at what cost.

While the army keeps details of its operational requirements confidential for security reasons, officials have previously echoed estimates by the president that the institution requires about $1 billion annually for the next decade to meet its needs.

Currently, Lebanon's army receives roughly $150 million each year in U.S. assistance, largely in the form of light weapons, equipment, and vehicles. 

However, such a figure barely covers maintenance costs compared to defense budgets elsewhere, given the sheer expense of modern military requirements.

On the ground, the army relies heavily on donations, even for basic needs like diesel fuel to supply its bases south of the Litani River. 

Logistical shortages also remain acute, with the army in need of more D9 bulldozers to clear routes during field operations and additional "porte-char" carriers to transport brigades and heavy vehicles. At times, it has been forced to rent civilian carriers to fill the gap.

The military's needs stretch from the smallest details to the most strategic. They include anti-aircraft systems, enhanced anti-armor defenses, improved reconnaissance capabilities, and upgraded demining vehicles. 

Much of its current equipment dates back to the 1980s, making repairs increasingly difficult. General Rodolph Haykal outlined these challenges in detail during a briefing of the army's plan to the government.

Above all, the most urgent need remains improving soldiers' salaries. 

Many servicemen are forced to take on secondary jobs to support their families, undermining the army's readiness. Officials warn that without addressing this issue, sustaining the institution's operational capacity will remain a growing challenge despite international assistance.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Funding

Gaps

US

Congress

Million

Lebanese Army

